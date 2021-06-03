Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Adam, and Steve Terry came by to show us how to make their popular Red Wonder Waffle on their menu.

Brothers Adam, Jared, and Steve Terry’s food truck Waffle Love was the season six runner-up, and coming so close to the win just fueled their determination to win. They grew up in a big Mormon family with fourteen siblings, so they know how to cook for a large crowd. Over the years, Waffle Love has expanded beyond their native Utah to Arizona, California, Texas, and Idaho – and while Adam and Jared still run the business, Steve has moved on to pursue other things. The race is the first time in years Steve has reunited with his brothers professionally and they are hoping these family bonds lead them to redemption.

The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars premieres Sunday, June 6th at 9 PM ET/PT on Food Network and streams the same day on discovery+

Seven alumni teams from The Great Food Truck Race are back to compete where only one team is awarded $50,000 and named all-time champion of The Great Food Truck RaceSeason premieres kicks off at Fisherman’s Wharf and the showdown is in Chinatown

Red Wonder Waffle

Ingredients:

-Waffle Love’s Dough

(crispy and caramelized on the outside, moist and flaky on the inside)

-Biscoff

-Raspberries

-Strawberries

-Whipped Cream

Dough Directions:

1.Remove your dough balls from the fridge and all packaging. Place them in a clean dish or cookie sheet in a warm spot in your kitchen to allow for proper proofing. A warm oven would also work to proof the dough, provided the temperature does not exceed 110 F.

2.Allow the dough to rise until doubled in size. The time to achieve this may vary, depending on the temperature of your “warm” spot. At room temperature, this should be at least one hour. It’s very important to let the dough proof all the way, or you may end up with doughy waffles! ***IF YOUR DOUGH IS FROZEN, allow 3-4 hours at room temperature or 1 hour in a warmed oven. NOTE: Please do not refreeze. If you freeze your dough or receive your dough frozen, you’ll only be able to receive one “rise” out of the dough. You won’t be able to get the same rise if you allow your dough to thaw & then refreeze it to enjoy it at a later date.

3.While it’s proofing, prep some awesome toppings to go with the awesome waffles!

4. As your dough finishes proofing, turn your waffle iron on to medium-high. Set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit if it has a temperature gauge. (If your waffle iron is burning the sugar it’s too hot, turn it down). Use your favorite cooking oil or butter to help the waffles release better.

6. Once the dough ball is proofed and ready to be waffled, and your waffle iron is up to temperature, place some waffle balls on the iron and close it. Remember the dough will spread out and expand as it cooks so give it plenty of room on your waffle iron. Let cook 2-3 minutes until perfectly golden brown (actual cook time may be longer depending on your waffle iron).

7. Add Biscoff, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Whipped Cream.

8. Enjoy.