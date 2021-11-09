Red Curry Pumpkin Soup

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4)- On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health reported 41 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19. The Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service confirmed the number of new cases and deaths.

So far, almost 1,500 people have died of COVID-19 in the Navajo Nation. According to the APM Research Lab in March, out of every 100,000 Americans from their respective group, 256 indigenous people have died from the coronavirus.