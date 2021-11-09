Red Curry Pumpkin Soup

(Good Things Utah) – Here is a rich, comforting, and healthy vegan soup made with coconut milk, pumpkin, and the perfect blend of spices.

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves of Garlic
  • 1/2 C of Chopped onion
  • 1 Bay Leaf
  • 1 star anise
  • 1/2 Can of coconut milk
  • 2 Tbs of Red Curry Paste
  • 1 can of Cannellini beans
  • 1 inch Ginger, chopped
  • 1 C of Pumpkin Puree
  • 2 C of Vegetable broth
  • 1 Tbs of Sesame Oil

Directions

  1. In a saucepan, add 1 Tbs of sesame oil.
  2. Once the oil is hot, add the bay leaf and star anise. Let the spices cook for 30-60 seconds.
  3. Add the onion and garlic and saute until the onions are translucent.
  4. Add the pumpkin puree, beans, ginger, and the red curry paste.
  5. Cook for 2 minutes until the ingredients are well combined. Add a splash of water if the veggies stick to the bottom of the saucepan.
  6. Add the coconut milk and the veggie broth. The broth will help de-glaze the pan.
  7. Let the soup come to a boil. Lower the heat and let the soup cook for 5 minutes.
  8. Turn off the stove. Remove the bay leaf and the star anise. Using an immersion blender, blend the soup to achieve a smooth consistency. I like some texture, so I blend till the beans are pureed. If you prefer a smoother consistency, use a high-speed blender. If the soup is too thick, you can add more vegetable broth but make sure to reheat the soup.
  9. Garnish with cilantro, jalapenos, and a drizzle of coconut milk.

Chef: Sharanya Raghunath

Instagram: @Bored.Scientist

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

