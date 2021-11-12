(Good Things Utah) – These Raspberry Oat Squares are addictive and every time you pass them on the counter you will want to reach for another one. It’s like they are eyeing you and they beckon you over for another bite of deliciousness.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Butter, soft
- 2 Cups Brown Sugar
- 2 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 Egg
- 1 tsp Almond Extract
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups Flour
- 2 Cups Rolled Oats
- 1/2 Cup Sliced Almonds
- 1 Jar Raspberry Preserves
- Granulated Sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, prepare 2 Quart baking pan with spray or parchment paper
- In mixer beat Butter and Brown Sugar until fluffy. 3-5 min
- Add Egg and Extracts. Beat until combined
- Slowly beat in Flour until just incorporated
- Fold in Oats and Almond Slices
- Remove 1/2 Cup of the dough and set aside
- Pour the remaining dough into your prepared panned press it down evenly to form the bottom crust
- Spread Preserves over top evenly
- Crumble the remaining 1/2 Cup Dough over the Preserve layer
- Bake 25-30 min or until lightly brown on top
- Cool in pan 10-20 min
- pull out and let cool completely on cooling rack before slicing into cubes
Chef: Emily Fay, Food Photographer with Flavor in Frame
Instagram: @flavorinframe
Website: Flavor in Flame
