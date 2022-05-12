(Good Things Utah) Being in college requires a lot of time and energy which means nutrition is something that can not be neglected! We had our producer Jill join Deena to show us how she makes Ramen Noodle Stir Fry! A meal that will help to tackle anything that is thrown at you!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion (or onion powder)

1 red bell pepper

1/2 head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 lb ground beef, cooked and sliced

6 oz ramen noodles (2 packages, discard seasoning packets)

Sauce:

1/4c soy sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp sriracha

1 tsp garlic powder

1 scallion, chopped (optional)

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.

Add onions, peppers, and broccoli and cook until tender, 5 minutes.

Remove from the pan.

Add ground beef or chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook until no longer pink, 5 minutes more. Drain fat and return vegetables to the skillet.

Make the sauce: Whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Sriracha, and garlic/garlic powder.

In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add ramen noodles and cook until tender, 2 minutes. Drain.

You can also add an extra package of ramen.

Add cooked ramen noodles to skillet and pour over the sauce. Toss until completely combined. Taste and season with more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Garnish with scallions and serve.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE and visit the ABC4 Utah website for more recipes and fun!