(Good Things Utah) In 2022, the best thing to have is a grab-and-go breakfast that is warm and good for you! These muffins come together in 5 minutes or less and only bake for 15 minutes! They are packed full of healthy ingredients and are a truly delicious way to start the day! They are dairy-free, gluten-free when you use gluten-free oats, vegan, and just all-around good for you. 

Quick and Healthy Banana Oat Muffins:

  • Preheat oven to 400°
  • 2 1/2 cups rolled oats + 1/4 cup of oats reserved for later
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • Add these dry ingredients to a blender and blend until the oats have turned into oat flour. This shouldn’t take more than 10-15 seconds of blending or pulverizing. 
  • 2/3 cups almond milk or any dairy-free milk
  • 2 small-medium bananas
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey 
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter 
  • Add the wet ingredient to the blender and blend together with the dry ingredients. 
  • Mix by hand 1/4 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips and 1/4 cup of reserved oats to your muffin batter in the blender. 
  • Pour the batter into a lined muffin tin.

The recipe makes 12 regular-sized muffins. You can also decorate the top of each muffin with a few more mini chocolate chips and oats making it so you can make those already wonderful muffins look even more delicious! 

Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, If you choose to make mini muffins, bake at 400° for 11 minutes. Let the muffins cool for 5-10 minutes before digging in. Enjoy! 

Find more recipes on Chelsea Sybrowsky’s Instagram or on her blog!

