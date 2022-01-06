(Good Things Utah) In 2022, the best thing to have is a grab-and-go breakfast that is warm and good for you! These muffins come together in 5 minutes or less and only bake for 15 minutes! They are packed full of healthy ingredients and are a truly delicious way to start the day! They are dairy-free, gluten-free when you use gluten-free oats, vegan, and just all-around good for you.

Quick and Healthy Banana Oat Muffins:

Preheat oven to 400°

2 1/2 cups rolled oats + 1/4 cup of oats reserved for later

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

Add these dry ingredients to a blender and blend until the oats have turned into oat flour. This shouldn’t take more than 10-15 seconds of blending or pulverizing.

2/3 cups almond milk or any dairy-free milk

2 small-medium bananas

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

1/4 cup peanut butter

Add the wet ingredient to the blender and blend together with the dry ingredients.

Mix by hand 1/4 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips and 1/4 cup of reserved oats to your muffin batter in the blender.

Pour the batter into a lined muffin tin.

The recipe makes 12 regular-sized muffins. You can also decorate the top of each muffin with a few more mini chocolate chips and oats making it so you can make those already wonderful muffins look even more delicious!

Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, If you choose to make mini muffins, bake at 400° for 11 minutes. Let the muffins cool for 5-10 minutes before digging in. Enjoy!

