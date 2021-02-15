Potato Gnocchi with Dungeness Crab and Sweet Corn Puree

GTU Recipes

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Matthew Safranek from The Spur Bar & Grill joined us on behalf of the National Ability Center’s Red, White, and Snow event! We hear all the details while we learn the recipe for Potato Gnocchi with Dungeness Crab, and Sweet Corn Puree.

Potato Gnocchi with Dungeness Crab and Sweet Corn Puree

2 ounces butter
1 recipe Potato Gnocchi
1 recipe Corn Puree
1 shallot, thinly sliced
8 ounces Dungeness crab meat
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
2 ounces baby spinach (you can use more or less; it won’t hurt it)
4 fresh basil leaves, 8 fresh mint leaves, torn in half
4 ounces Park City Creamery Mayflower Feta Style Cheese, crumbled
Salt and pepper to taste

350main.com
thespurbarandgrill.com

Red, White, and Snow takes place March 4the – 7th. Information can be found at

redwhiteandsnow.org
discovernac.org

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts