Chef Matthew Safranek from The Spur Bar & Grill joined us on behalf of the National Ability Center’s Red, White, and Snow event! We hear all the details while we learn the recipe for Potato Gnocchi with Dungeness Crab, and Sweet Corn Puree.

Potato Gnocchi with Dungeness Crab and Sweet Corn Puree

2 ounces butter

1 recipe Potato Gnocchi

1 recipe Corn Puree

1 shallot, thinly sliced

8 ounces Dungeness crab meat

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 ounces baby spinach (you can use more or less; it won’t hurt it)

4 fresh basil leaves, 8 fresh mint leaves, torn in half

4 ounces Park City Creamery Mayflower Feta Style Cheese, crumbled

Salt and pepper to taste

350main.com

thespurbarandgrill.com

Red, White, and Snow takes place March 4the – 7th. Information can be found at

redwhiteandsnow.org

discovernac.org