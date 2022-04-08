(Good Things Utah) Maggie with Magpie Sweets and Eats is in the Kitchen today cooking up Potato and Charred Leek Soup.

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

2 medium leeks

2 sprigs each rosemary and thyme

4 large cloves of garlic

4 Tablespoons high heat cooking oil (avocado, grapeseed, or vegetable)

1 can white beans, drained and rinsed

1-2 cups half and a half (ok to substitute another milk of choice)

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Add potatoes to a large lidded pot, cover with water, and season generously with salt. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Cut the dark green leafy tops of the leeks off (about halfway down), next slice the leek longways down the center so you have two long halves of the cylinder-shaped leek. Thoroughly rinse the leek with cold water to remove the sediment. Add the oil to a cast iron or stainless steel skillet and heat over medium heat until glossy. Carefully place the cleaned leeks cut side down in the center of the skillet, then add garlic cloves and herb sprigs to the pan. Reduce heat slightly and cook until leeks are caramelized and tender about 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally to keep leeks, garlic, and herbs from burning. When potatoes are tender, drain and return to pot, retaining 1 cup of the potato water. Mash with a handheld potato masher or food mill. Once leeks are tender, remove them from the pan and transfer them to a blender along with the garlic. Carefully strip the herbs from the stems and add to the blender with the can of beans and ½ cup of potato water. Puree until smooth, adding potato water as needed to thin the mixture. Pour the contents of the blender into the mashed potatoes and stir to combine, add half and half until desired consistency is reached, season with salt and pepper, and warm through over medium heat before serving.

