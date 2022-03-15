(Good Things Utah) This pistachio cake is delightful and the frosting is light and airy. This will become a quick family favorite dessert!

Try hiding a chocolate gold coin in the cooked and cooled cake before frosting. The person who finds the gold coin is the lucky little leprechaun for the night and wins a special prize.

Cake Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

1 box instant pistachio pudding (4oz)

3 eggs

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup Sprite or 7up soda

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons chopped raw pistachio nuts to decorate the top of the cake (optional)

Frosting Ingredients:

1 box instant pistachio pudding (4oz)

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

8 oz package of cool whip (extra creamy)

Preheat oven to 350°

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, add wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well with a hand mixer.

Once it’s mixed well and there are no clumps of dry cake mix or pudding, pour into a well-greased and floured Bundt cake pan. Bake at 350° for 30-34 minutes.

You can use a 9×13 greased baking dish instead if you prefer. Bake for 350° for 25 minutes.

Allow the cake to cool for 45 minutes before attempting to free the cake from the Bundt pan. Turn the cake onto a plate and slowly move the pan off of the cake.

For the frosting, make the pistachio pudding according to package directions, but use only 1 1/2 cups of milk. Let the pudding sit for 5 minutes to thicken up. Once it’s thick, add the cool whip and mix until no white lumps of cool whip remain.

If you are going to add a chocolate gold coin, add it now. Then frost over the cake.

Frost the cake with as much frosting as desired. There is enough frosting to frost the entire Bundt cake or you can choose to frost just the top of the cake. I like to sprinkle about 2 tbsps. of chopped raw pistachio nuts on the top of the cake.

If you have leftover frosting, I like to serve it the next day with some Nilla Wafers (I call them gold coins).

Learn more about Chelsea McPherson by following her on Instagram and her Website.