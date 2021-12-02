Pistachio Pomegranate Bark

(Good Things Utah) – This Pomegranate and Pistachio Bark recipe is an incredibly easy-to-make, delicious, healthy treat! Only four simple ingredients are needed!

Ingredients

7 oz Dark Chocolate

1 cup Pomegranate Seeds

1/2 cup Pistachios (shelled and chopped)

1/4 cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

Directions

1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and coconut flakes in bowls.

2. Fill one large pot with water and place a smaller pot inside. Bring to a boil then reduce to the lowest heat. Ensure no water is able to escape into the smaller pot! Break the dark chocolate into pieces and add it to the smaller pot. Stir continuously just until melted. Remove from stovetop immediately once melted. Do not overheat as this will cause the chocolate to get lumpy.

3. Pour the melted chocolate onto the baking sheet. Use a spatula to smooth the chocolate into an even layer, about 1/4 inch thick. Quickly sprinkle the pomegranate seeds evenly over top, followed by the pistachios and finally the coconut. Transfer to the fridge or freezer and let chill for 20 to 30minutes, or until firm.

4. Once the chocolate is firm, break or cut it into pieces. Enjoy!

Chef: Lindsay LaPaugh | Website: lvlholistics.com | Facebook: LVLHolistics