Sean Kang, founder of The Wash in Provo, stopped by the kitchen to show us the perfect Piña “Col-nada” recipe!

Piña “Col-nada” Recipe

4oz Finest Call, Piña Colada Syrup

1/2 Cup Pineapple & Juice

2 tbs Vanilla Ice Cream (half scoop)

1 cup Ice

Cherries (optional)

Directions:

Put all of the ingredients in a blender Blend Serve and top with cherries if desired

If you’re interested in more food, mocktails and desserts visit The Wash in Provo and check out their Instagram and website that shows their delicious menu of various specialty drinks, savory and sweet treats.