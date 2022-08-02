(Good Things Utah) Chad Pritchard, owner of Fat Daddy’s in Provo joined us today to talk about a new restaurant in Provo and also show a favorite – Pimento Cheese Omelette!

Ingredients:

For the Omelette : 3 large eggs 1 Egg Yolk Kosher salt and freshly ground white or black pepper 1 tablespoon (15g) unsalted butter

: For the Cheese Filling ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 cup grated Cheddar Jack cheese ½ cup cream cheese, room temperature 1 ½ tablespoons diced pimentos 1 teaspoon grated onion 1/4 teaspoon Bistro Provenance House Seasoning Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste



Instructions

In a bowl, combine the whole eggs and the egg yolk. Season with Salt and Pepper, and beat with a fork, until frothy, about one minute.

Place a nonstick pan over high heat. Add a knob of butter and some oil to a nonstick pan.

Pour all the egg mixture into the pan. Vigorously shake the pan to set the custard. Remove from heat and let the egg set. Try not to let the egg brown.

Just as the egg sets, but is still soft, pipe the cheese mixture into the egg. Trifold the omelet.

Place on a plate and rub whole butter on the egg to add flavor and sheen.

Garnish with herbs and add a mixed greens salad on the side.

So yummy! Head on over to the Bistro Provenance and check out their entire menu!