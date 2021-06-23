Pig Pickin’ Cake

GTU Recipes

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If anyone knows how to make the best summer desserts it’s Lindy! Lindy Davies is back in the kitchen to make a delicious Pig Pickin Cake!

Cake Ingredients:
-1 package yellow cake mix
-2 (11-ounces) can Mandarin oranges juice from 1 can reserve for use in the cake, the second drained and discarded
-4 large eggs
-1/2 cup sugar
-1/4 cup vegetable oil
-2 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting Ingredients:
-1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple Well Drained
-1 (3.5-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
-1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping Thawed

Garnish Ingredients:
-1 (11-ounces) can mandarin oranges Well, Drained-Optional
-1 (11-ounces) can pineapple tidbits Well, Drained-Optional
-Any seasonal fruit you desire

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside, or 2-9 inch round cake pans.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the cake mix, canned oranges with the juice of 1 can, eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla, and mix for 2 minutes.
3. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake in the preheated oven, for 35 – 40 minutes.
4. Let the cake sit & completely cool.
5. In a medium bowl combine the well-drained pineapple and the pudding mix until the pineapple is evenly coated with the mix. Let the mixture sit for a couple of minutes, 1-3 minutes.
6. Fold in the thawed whip topping until evenly combined. Spread frosting evenly over the top of the cake and garnish, if desired, with well-drained mandarin oranges, pineapple, or any desired fruit.

Find Lindy online, and IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files