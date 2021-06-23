If anyone knows how to make the best summer desserts it’s Lindy! Lindy Davies is back in the kitchen to make a delicious Pig Pickin Cake!

Cake Ingredients:

-1 package yellow cake mix

-2 (11-ounces) can Mandarin oranges juice from 1 can reserve for use in the cake, the second drained and discarded

-4 large eggs

-1/2 cup sugar

-1/4 cup vegetable oil

-2 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting Ingredients:

-1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple Well Drained

-1 (3.5-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

-1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping Thawed

Garnish Ingredients:

-1 (11-ounces) can mandarin oranges Well, Drained-Optional

-1 (11-ounces) can pineapple tidbits Well, Drained-Optional

-Any seasonal fruit you desire

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside, or 2-9 inch round cake pans.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the cake mix, canned oranges with the juice of 1 can, eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla, and mix for 2 minutes.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake in the preheated oven, for 35 – 40 minutes.

4. Let the cake sit & completely cool.

5. In a medium bowl combine the well-drained pineapple and the pudding mix until the pineapple is evenly coated with the mix. Let the mixture sit for a couple of minutes, 1-3 minutes.

6. Fold in the thawed whip topping until evenly combined. Spread frosting evenly over the top of the cake and garnish, if desired, with well-drained mandarin oranges, pineapple, or any desired fruit.

Find Lindy online, and IG.


