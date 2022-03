(Good Things Utah) Associate Producer, Savvy Jardine is showing us a treat that she learned on Instagram! Make these Pepperoni Pizza Rolls!

Ingredients:

2 1/3 c all purpose flour

1 packet instant yeast

1 1/2 t sugar

3/4 t salt

1/4 t garlic powder

2 T olive oil

3/4 c warm water

Filling

Pepperoni

Sliced Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Sauce

Oregano

Cook at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.

Savvy uses THIS dough recipe! Visit Foody Doses on Instagram for more recipes!