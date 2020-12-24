Peppermint Black Bean Brownies

a dash of doTERRA's Peppermint oil adds a splash of the holidays to this unique dessert recipe

doTERRA Peppermint Black Bean Brownies, Presented by Krista Numbers

Ingredients:
1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 large eggs
¼ cup cocoa powder
⅔ cup honey
⅓ cup coconut oil
½ teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
2–4 drops Peppermint oil
¾ cup chocolate chips, divided

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. Place all ingredients, except for chocolate chips, in blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
  3. Pour batter into large bowl and stir in ½ cup chocolate chips.
  4. Pour into greased 8×8-inch pan and top with ¼ cup chocolate chips.
  5. Bake 30–35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

