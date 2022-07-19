(Good Things Utah) We took the show outside today to make this sweet and succulent recipe for Peach Dump Cake made special and simple, courtesy of Ned Adams from Dutch Oven Daddy!

Dutch Oven Peach Dump Cake

INGREDIENTS:

Canned Peaches in juice

1 Box yellow cake mix

1/4 lb stick of salted butter

12 oz can lemon-lime soda

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Dutch Oven