(Good Things Utah) We took the show outside today to make this sweet and succulent recipe for Peach Dump Cake made special and simple, courtesy of Ned Adams from Dutch Oven Daddy!
To download this recipe for print, click the link here.
Dutch Oven Peach Dump Cake
INGREDIENTS:
- Canned Peaches in juice
- 1 Box yellow cake mix
- 1/4 lb stick of salted butter
- 12 oz can lemon-lime soda
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS:
Dutch Oven
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F
- Evenly pour the peaches into the Dutch oven.
- Spread cake mix evenly over the peaches, breaking up any clumps.
- Pour the lemon-lime soda over the mixture.
- Place the cubed butter evenly on top of the mixture.
- Sprinkle cinnamon on top.
- Cover with the Dutch oven lid.
- Allow cooking for 45 minutes.
- Check for doneness if not done, cook up to an additional 15 minutes.
- When done, remove from oven and serve immediately.