Peach and Mint Lemonade Mocktail

No matter the season, it is important to have a go-to recipe for refreshing lemonade in your arsenal. This mint peach lemonade ‘mocktail’ provides a new twist on an old favorite and is even more refreshing than regular lemonade.

Adding doTERRA Wild Orange oil to a fresh summertime drink enhances the flavor and adds immune-boosting benefits. With multiple health benefits from internal use and an uplifting, energizing aroma when used aromatically, Wild Orange oil has become one of doTERRA’s top-selling essential oils.

Primary Benefits of Wild Orange Oil

Powerful cleanser and purifying agent

Internal use supports healthy immune function*

Creates an uplifting environment

Recipe

Ingredients

2 fresh peaches peeled, pitted and diced

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Favorite lemonade

2 drops doTERRA Wild Orange oil

1 small bunch mint

Directions

Make a simple peach syrup by combining peaches, sugar, and water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring a few times until all of the sugar is dissolved about 3-5 minutes.

Remove from pan and let cool for about 25 minutes.

Strain the peached from the liquid.

Add the desired amount of sweetness to your pitcher of lemonade.

Add doTERRA wild orange oil to taste.

Stir in torn-up mint leaves to taste.

Garnish with orange slices and more mint leaves if desired.

