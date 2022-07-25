(Good Things Utah) Combining two of our favorite comfort foods into one delicious creation, Lindy Davies brought us her recipe for this sweet and succulent PB&J French Toast recipe.
Pb& J French Toast
Ingredients
- 8 slices Of Cinnamon Chip Bread (or any slices of bread that you love)
- 5 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1-2 tbs of peanut butter
- 1-2 tbs of your favorite jelly/jam
- Syrup
Optional: cinnamon, powdered sugar & berries to top with.
Directions
- Whisk eggs, milk, nutmeg & vanilla together in a large bowl.
- Heat griddle to 350 (or heat a skillet on medium heat). Grease with butter/margarine or non-stick cooking spray.
- Make a peanut butter & jelly sandwich by spreading the peanut butter on one slice of bread, spreading the jelly on another slice of bread & put it together.
- Dip each slice of bread in the egg mixture for 15 seconds on each side.
- Place slices on the griddle and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Serve with your favorite syrup, berries, or powdered sugar.
Enjoy!