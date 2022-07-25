(Good Things Utah) Combining two of our favorite comfort foods into one delicious creation, Lindy Davies brought us her recipe for this sweet and succulent PB&J French Toast recipe.

For more delicious bites from Lindy’s kitchen, check out her Instagram page HERE.

To download this recipe for print, click HERE.

Pb& J French Toast

Ingredients

8 slices Of Cinnamon Chip Bread (or any slices of bread that you love)

5 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1-2 tbs of peanut butter

1-2 tbs of your favorite jelly/jam

Syrup

Optional: cinnamon, powdered sugar & berries to top with.

Directions

Whisk eggs, milk, nutmeg & vanilla together in a large bowl. Heat griddle to 350 (or heat a skillet on medium heat). Grease with butter/margarine or non-stick cooking spray. Make a peanut butter & jelly sandwich by spreading the peanut butter on one slice of bread, spreading the jelly on another slice of bread & put it together. Dip each slice of bread in the egg mixture for 15 seconds on each side. Place slices on the griddle and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with your favorite syrup, berries, or powdered sugar.

Enjoy!