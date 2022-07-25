(Good Things Utah) Combining two of our favorite comfort foods into one delicious creation, Lindy Davies brought us her recipe for this sweet and succulent PB&J French Toast recipe.

Pb& J French Toast

Ingredients

  • 8 slices Of Cinnamon Chip Bread (or any slices of bread that you love)
  • 5 eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg 
  • 1-2 tbs of peanut butter
  • 1-2 tbs of your favorite jelly/jam
  • Syrup

Optional: cinnamon, powdered sugar & berries to top with. 

Directions

  1. Whisk eggs, milk, nutmeg & vanilla together in a large bowl.
  2. Heat griddle to 350 (or heat a skillet on medium heat). Grease with butter/margarine or non-stick cooking spray.
  3. Make a peanut butter & jelly sandwich by spreading the peanut butter on one slice of bread, spreading the jelly on another slice of bread & put it together. 
  4. Dip each slice of bread in the egg mixture for 15 seconds on each side.
  5. Place slices on the griddle and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown.
  6. Serve with your favorite syrup, berries, or powdered sugar. 

Enjoy!