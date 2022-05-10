(Good Things Utah) Today in the Kitchen we have Chef Christian Gonzalez with Decadent Dishes making Pan Seared Steak, so delicious and yummy!

Ingredients:

1 cut of steak (whatever steak you choose. At least 6 oz.

½ tbsp. vegetable oil

(As needed) Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

2 sprigs of thyme

3 cloves of garlic (crushed)

Directions:

In a cast-iron skillet or a carbon steel pan, get it hot on medium-high heat almost to where it’s smoking.

Salt and pepper the steak on all sides and make sure that it’s decently coated.

Place oil in the hot pan and spread it around till the pan is coated with oil.

Place the steak in the pan carefully and sear one side for 2 ½ minutes. Make sure to place it slowly, You don’t want hot oil splashing everywhere!

After one side is seared you want to flip it to the other side and cook for another 3 minutes or so for a perfect medium-rare steak.

Add the butter, crushed garlic cloves, and thyme.

With a large stainless basting spoon, you’re going to be basting the steak with the hot butter until a nice crust is made from pouring over the hot butter over and over again.

Once cooked to your desired doneness let the steak rest for at least 5 minutes before cutting into it.

You want your steak to stay as juicy as possible and if you cut into it too early your steak will dry out if not eaten right away.

ENJOY!

You can learn more about Chef Christian Gonzalez by visiting him on his website or Instagram.