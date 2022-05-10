(Good Things Utah) Today in the Kitchen we have Chef Christian Gonzalez with Decadent Dishes making Pan Seared Steak, so delicious and yummy!
Ingredients:
- 1 cut of steak (whatever steak you choose. At least 6 oz.
- ½ tbsp. vegetable oil
- (As needed) Butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- 3 cloves of garlic (crushed)
Directions:
- In a cast-iron skillet or a carbon steel pan, get it hot on medium-high heat almost to where it’s smoking.
- Salt and pepper the steak on all sides and make sure that it’s decently coated.
- Place oil in the hot pan and spread it around till the pan is coated with oil.
- Place the steak in the pan carefully and sear one side for 2 ½ minutes. Make sure to place it slowly, You don’t want hot oil splashing everywhere!
- After one side is seared you want to flip it to the other side and cook for another 3 minutes or so for a perfect medium-rare steak.
- Add the butter, crushed garlic cloves, and thyme.
- With a large stainless basting spoon, you’re going to be basting the steak with the hot butter until a nice crust is made from pouring over the hot butter over and over again.
- Once cooked to your desired doneness let the steak rest for at least 5 minutes before cutting into it.
- You want your steak to stay as juicy as possible and if you cut into it too early your steak will dry out if not eaten right away.
- ENJOY!
You can learn more about Chef Christian Gonzalez by visiting him on his website or Instagram.