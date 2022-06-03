(Good Things Utah) Executive Chef Ian Groesbeck with Mosida Market is sharing his recipe for Pan-seared ribeye with chimichurri sauce!

Ingredients and Prep:

Heavily season steak with kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Heat a sauté pan, or cast iron skillet to a light smoke point using olive oil or vegetable oil.

Sear the steak on all sides until caramelization is visible and internal temperature has reached 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit

Allow steak to rest at room temperature (about 5 minutes)

Slice steak against the grain at desired width.

Cover with chimichurri sauce and enjoy!

Chimichurri Ingredients:

1 cup packed flat leaf parsley, washed and dried

3 medium cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoon Diamond kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Finely mince parsley and oregano with a sharp knife.

Peel garlic and mince

Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk

Use as a dressing on proteins of choice

