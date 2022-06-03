(Good Things Utah) Executive Chef Ian Groesbeck with Mosida Market is sharing his recipe for Pan-seared ribeye with chimichurri sauce!

Ingredients and Prep:

  • Heavily season steak with kosher salt and black pepper to taste
  • Heat a sauté pan, or cast iron skillet to a light smoke point using olive oil or vegetable oil.
  • Sear the steak on all sides until caramelization is visible and internal temperature has reached 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Allow steak to rest at room temperature (about 5 minutes)
  • Slice steak against the grain at desired width.
  • Cover with chimichurri sauce and enjoy!

Chimichurri Ingredients:

  • 1 cup packed flat leaf parsley, washed and dried
  • 3 medium cloves garlic, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
  • 2 limes, zested and juiced
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoon Diamond kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions:

  • Finely mince parsley and oregano with a sharp knife.
  • Peel garlic and mince
  • Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk
  • Use as a dressing on proteins of choice

