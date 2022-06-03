(Good Things Utah) Executive Chef Ian Groesbeck with Mosida Market is sharing his recipe for Pan-seared ribeye with chimichurri sauce!
Ingredients and Prep:
- Heavily season steak with kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- Heat a sauté pan, or cast iron skillet to a light smoke point using olive oil or vegetable oil.
- Sear the steak on all sides until caramelization is visible and internal temperature has reached 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit
- Allow steak to rest at room temperature (about 5 minutes)
- Slice steak against the grain at desired width.
- Cover with chimichurri sauce and enjoy!
Chimichurri Ingredients:
- 1 cup packed flat leaf parsley, washed and dried
- 3 medium cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoon Diamond kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions:
- Finely mince parsley and oregano with a sharp knife.
- Peel garlic and mince
- Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk
- Use as a dressing on proteins of choice
