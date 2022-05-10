(Good Things Utah) Chef Jake Driffill with Harmons is in the Kitchen and he is showing us how to cook up a Pad Thai Salad.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces thin rice noodles
- 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (26-30 per pound)
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon red curry paste
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/4 cup shredded red cabbage
- 1 Fresno Chile pepper sliced thin
- 1 Serrano Chile pepper sliced thin
- 1/2 cup shredded green cabbage
- 1/2 cup fresh chopped cilantro
- 1/2 cup fresh basil chopped
- 1 cup Blue Diamond Coconut Almonds, chopped
- 1 lime quartered for garnish
Directions:
- Soak the noodles in hot water according to the directions on the package.
- Remove and chill in advance of serving.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat coconut oil until shimmering.
- Add curry paste and cook until distributed evenly in the oil.
- Add shrimp and cook until pink and curled into a “C” shape.
- Remove and allow to cool.
- In a large bowl, combine noodles, cabbage, cilantro, basil, and half of the green onions and toss with 1 cup of dressing from the recipe below.
- Once ingredients are fully coated, plate salad and top with cooked shrimp, remaining green onions, and chopped almonds.
- Add more dressing to finish if desired and serve with a lime to squeeze on top!
Dressing
- 1/4 cup Mae Ploy sweet Thai chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 8 oz. full-fat coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until mixed completely.
- Set aside, Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 7 days.
Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.
Grab all of these ingredients at your local Harmons, you can find your nearest location by visiting their website.
*Sponsored Content.