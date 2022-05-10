(Good Things Utah) Chef Jake Driffill with Harmons is in the Kitchen and he is showing us how to cook up a Pad Thai Salad.

Ingredients

8 ounces thin rice noodles

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (26-30 per pound)

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/4 cup shredded red cabbage

1 Fresno Chile pepper sliced thin

1 Serrano Chile pepper sliced thin

1/2 cup shredded green cabbage

1/2 cup fresh chopped cilantro

1/2 cup fresh basil chopped

1 cup Blue Diamond Coconut Almonds, chopped

1 lime quartered for garnish

Directions:

Soak the noodles in hot water according to the directions on the package.

Remove and chill in advance of serving.

In a medium sauté pan, heat coconut oil until shimmering.

Add curry paste and cook until distributed evenly in the oil.

Add shrimp and cook until pink and curled into a “C” shape.

Remove and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, combine noodles, cabbage, cilantro, basil, and half of the green onions and toss with 1 cup of dressing from the recipe below.

Once ingredients are fully coated, plate salad and top with cooked shrimp, remaining green onions, and chopped almonds.

Add more dressing to finish if desired and serve with a lime to squeeze on top!

Dressing

1/4 cup Mae Ploy sweet Thai chili sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

8 oz. full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until mixed completely.

Set aside, Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 7 days.

