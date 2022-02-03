Oven Roasted Smashed New Potatoes

(Good Things Utah) Make this recipe for Oven Roasted Smashed New Potatoes for dinner!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Lbs. of new potatoes of similar size
  • 1/4 cup of med chopped fresh Rosemary 
  • 10 garlic cloves medium chopped 
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 ounce freshly grated  Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  • Pre-Heat oven to 450 degrees 
  • Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Set aside
  • Place 2 pounds of unpeeled new potatoes into 64 ounces of cold lightly salted water, and bring to gentle foil. Cook until mostly tender approximately 20 mins 
  • While potatoes are boiling, in a separate fry pan place olive oil, chopped rosemary, and chopped garlic and cook over medium heat
  • Remove from heat when the garlic starts changing color from a light tan to medium brown.   Don’t over brown.  
  • Using a fine mesh strainer immediately drain olive oil and rosemary garlic mixture separating the oil from the cooked rosemary garlic, reserving both separately. 
  • Remove potatoes from water when they are tender and allow them to cool for two minutes
  • Place the potatoes on the coated rimmed baking sheet keeping them separated by at least an inch.  Using the bottom of a wide coffee cup gently smash each potato until each is approximately 1/2 inch thick.  If you find the potatoes are sticking to the cup, spray the bottom of the cup with a small amount of cooking spray. 
  • Allow the mashed potatoes to cool for at least 20 minutes to allow as much steam to be released as possible. 
  • Drizzle a small amount of the infused olive oil onto each potato 
  • Place the rim baking sheet with the potatoes into the oven on the lowest rack and bake for approximately 25 minutes rotating the pan approximately halfway through the first bake. 
  • Remove the rim baking sheet from the oven and gently flip each potato and add a small amount of olive oil to each potato return to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes
  • Remove from the oven and serve immediately by adding the rosemary and garlic crumbles and a small amount of shredded Parmesan cheese. 
  • Enjoy. 

