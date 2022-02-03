(Good Things Utah) Make this recipe for Oven Roasted Smashed New Potatoes for dinner!
Ingredients:
- 2 Lbs. of new potatoes of similar size
- 1/4 cup of med chopped fresh Rosemary
- 10 garlic cloves medium chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 ounce freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Pre-Heat oven to 450 degrees
- Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Set aside
- Place 2 pounds of unpeeled new potatoes into 64 ounces of cold lightly salted water, and bring to gentle foil. Cook until mostly tender approximately 20 mins
- While potatoes are boiling, in a separate fry pan place olive oil, chopped rosemary, and chopped garlic and cook over medium heat
- Remove from heat when the garlic starts changing color from a light tan to medium brown. Don’t over brown.
- Using a fine mesh strainer immediately drain olive oil and rosemary garlic mixture separating the oil from the cooked rosemary garlic, reserving both separately.
- Remove potatoes from water when they are tender and allow them to cool for two minutes
- Place the potatoes on the coated rimmed baking sheet keeping them separated by at least an inch. Using the bottom of a wide coffee cup gently smash each potato until each is approximately 1/2 inch thick. If you find the potatoes are sticking to the cup, spray the bottom of the cup with a small amount of cooking spray.
- Allow the mashed potatoes to cool for at least 20 minutes to allow as much steam to be released as possible.
- Drizzle a small amount of the infused olive oil onto each potato
- Place the rim baking sheet with the potatoes into the oven on the lowest rack and bake for approximately 25 minutes rotating the pan approximately halfway through the first bake.
- Remove the rim baking sheet from the oven and gently flip each potato and add a small amount of olive oil to each potato return to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately by adding the rosemary and garlic crumbles and a small amount of shredded Parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy.