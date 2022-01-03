Oven Fried Chicken Wings with two Sauces!

(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane and Nicea are in the Kitchen making some Oven Fried Chicken wings with two different sauces, a spicy and a sweet heat. We are sharing the recipes with you at home to try out!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds chicken wings, cut into drums and flats
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
Sauce #1. (Spicy)
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons Crystal’s or Franks RedHot Sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Sauce # 2. (Sweet Heat)
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 6 tablespoon Crystal’s or Franks RedHot Sauce
- 4 tablespoons water
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Place a wire rack inside an aluminum-foiled baking sheet with a rim.
- Pat chicken wings dry with paper towels.
- Toss wings with baking powder and salt in a large bowl until evenly coated.
- Place wings on rack, leaving about a half-inch between them.
- Lay the baking sheet with wings in the refrigerator and let them rest, uncovered,
- for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.
- Preheat oven to 450°F and adjust oven rack to upper-middle position.
- Bake chicken wings for 20 minutes. After flipping, continue to cook until crisp and golden brown, about 15 to 30 minutes longer, flipping a few more times toward the end.
- Transfer Wings to a large bowl and sauce them with either sauce. Toss to coat and serve.
Sauce # 1 (Spicy)
- Combine butter, red pepper flakes and hot sauce in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly.
- When heated pour the amount of sauce you would like over the wings, toss.
Sauce # 2. (Sweet Heat)
- Mix hot sauce, red pepper flakes, water, and brown sugar together in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes while the sugar dissolves.
- When heated, pour the amount of sauce you would like over the wings and toss.
Find more recipes from Randy Crane on his Instagram!