We love when Nakia Armstrong stops by to share her delicious recipes, and today she had the whole studio drooling over her delicious oven baked fall off the bone ribs! Watch, whip up your own, and follow Nakia on instagram at @gonna.eat.that

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp. dried Oregano

1 tsp Mustard Powder

1 Tbsp Black pepper

½ C Brown Sugar or Swerve Brown Sugar (if you want to do sugar-free)

2 tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp Celery Seed

¼ C Sweet Paprika

2 tsp Cumin

1 bottle of favorite BBQ sauce

1. Mix all the spices together.

2. Rub mix on all sides of two racks of spare ribs. Wrap in heavy duty aluminum foil. Allow ribs to marinate at least 2 hours in the refrigerator, but overnight is SO MUCH BETTER.

3. Preheat oven to 325°

4. Place wrapped seasoned ribs on a cookie sheet and slow cook for 3 hours.

5. At the end of the cooking time, remove foil, brush on BBQ sauce and broil on high for 3-5 minutes.