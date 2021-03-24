Out-do yourself with an incredible quiche with a twist

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

PAID POST

From Chef Lesli Sommerdor of Harmons

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: 1:15

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 (20 oz) bag Simply Potatoes hash browns

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 Tbsp butter, melted

1 Tbsp oil

2/3 cup Harmons Mixed Diced Bell Peppers

2/3 cup Harmons Diced Red Onions

4 eggs

1 3/4 cups whole milk or heavy cream

1 cup grated Gruyere cheese

¾ cup diced ham

1/8 tsp ground cayenne

1/8 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 400°.

Instructions

Line a cutting board with paper towels. Scatter hash browns on paper towels and place another layer of paper towels on hash browns. Thoroughly pat dry potatoes. Season with salt and pepper.

Lightly spray a pie plate with cooking spray. Spread shredded potatoes on bottom and up sides of 9” pie plate. Season again with salt and pepper and drizzle with butter. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes.

In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Add bell peppers and onions and cook until vegetables soften and onions are translucent, about 6 minutes. Let cool.

In a bowl, add eggs and milk and whisk to combine. Add cheese, ham, bell pepper-onion mixture, cayenne, and nutmeg and stir. Season with salt and pepper. Pour egg-cream mixture into hash brown crust.

Reduce heat to 350°, set in upper third of oven, and bake until quiche is puffed and golden, 35-45 minutes. Let rest 15 minutes before cutting and serving.