Oreo Bites

Nicea’s cute daughter, Kate DeGering, came on the show to make a delicious summer treat to help cool off from the summer heat. This recipe takes Oreo’s (which are already amazing) and makes them even better!

Oreo Bites

Ingredients:

  • 22 Oreo cookies
  • 4 oz cream cheese softened
  • 1 pkg white chocolate chips
  • 1 pkg milk chocolate chips

Steps:

  1. Crush the cookies by hand in a resealable plastic bag or food processor.
  2. In a bowl, add the softened cream cheese to the Oreo crumbs, and mix together well.
  3. Using a cookie scoop, or your hands, roll the mixture into balls and place them on a parchment lined baking sheet. Freeze for one hour.
  4. According to package instructions, melt milk chocolate chips in one bowl and white chocolate chips in another bowl.
  5. Using a spoon, dunk each Oreo bite into the melted chocolate. Then drizzle with the opposite chocolate.
  6. Freeze again for an hour and serve.

