Nicea’s cute daughter, Kate DeGering, came on the show to make a delicious summer treat to help cool off from the summer heat. This recipe takes Oreo’s (which are already amazing) and makes them even better!
Oreo Bites
Ingredients:
- 22 Oreo cookies
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- 1 pkg white chocolate chips
- 1 pkg milk chocolate chips
Steps:
- Crush the cookies by hand in a resealable plastic bag or food processor.
- In a bowl, add the softened cream cheese to the Oreo crumbs, and mix together well.
- Using a cookie scoop, or your hands, roll the mixture into balls and place them on a parchment lined baking sheet. Freeze for one hour.
- According to package instructions, melt milk chocolate chips in one bowl and white chocolate chips in another bowl.
- Using a spoon, dunk each Oreo bite into the melted chocolate. Then drizzle with the opposite chocolate.
- Freeze again for an hour and serve.