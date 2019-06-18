Oreo Bites

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons returned to the GTU Kitchen to show us this gorgeous showstopping recipe the whole table will love. Broccolini, Chicken Sausage, and Orzo pasta, what's not to love?

Serves 4 Ingredients: 4 Tbsp olive oil, divided 8 oz Harmons Chicken Sausage 1 bunch broccolini, coarsely chopped Salt and freshly ground pepper 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup orzo pasta 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving ¼ cup toasted pine nuts, optional Red pepper flakes, optional