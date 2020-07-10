Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Our sweet friend and Food Network star Bryan Clark of Sweet Bites by Bryan was in the kitchen today to make us the most tasty Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes! Follow along with Bryan’s sweetie treaties on instagram at @sweetbitesbybryan

FOR THE CUPCAKES 1 Yellow Cake Box Mix

1 tsp orange extract

3 tablespoons orange juice

Zest from 1 orange

Orange food gel

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM FILLING

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 teaspoons water

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin

FOR THE ORANGE FROSTING

6 large egg whites 2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups unsalted butter softened but still a bit firm, cubed

1 tsp Orange extract

Zest from 1 orange

Orange food gel

Wilton Bismark tip (for filling cupcakes)

Flat round pastry tip (for frosting)

Orange Slices or Candied Orange Peel for decoration (optional)

FOR THE CUPCAKES

1. Follow cake box directions, replacing 3 tablespoons of the water for 3 tablespoons of orange juice, plus adding the orange extract, orange zest & orange food coloring.

2. Separate into cupcake liners & cook according to box directions

FOR THE WHIPPED FILLING

1. Add the water to a microwave safe bowl and sprinkle the unflavored gelatin on top. Allow to sit for a few minutes.

2. Transfer the gelatin mixture to the microwave and microwave until the gelatin is fully dissolved, this will just take a few seconds. Stir the mixture, then set aside to cool.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer, combine the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Whip the mixture until it starts to thicken and soft peaks form, then turn the mixer to low speed. Slowly pour in the gelatin mixture until well combined. Increase the mixer to medium speed and continue mixing until stiff peaks form. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

FOR THE BUTTERCREAM

1. Place egg whites and sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk until combined.

2. Place bowl over a pot with 1-2″ of simmering water and stir constantly with a whisk until the mixture is hot and no longer grainy to the touch or reads 160F on a candy thermometer (approx. 3mins)

3. Place bowl on your stand mixer and whisk on med-high until the meringue is stiff and cooled (the bowl is no longer warm to the touch (approx. 5-10mins)).

4. Switch to paddle attachment (optional). Slowly add cubed butter and mix until smooth.

5. Add orange extract & orange zest into buttercream & mix until combined.

6. Divide frosting in half. To half the mixture color with orange food gel.

TO ASSEMBLE

1. Use a pastry bag lined with a filling tip (Wilton Bismark) to fill each cupcake with 1-2 tablespoons whipped cream filling (can also use a pairing knife to cut out top middle portions of cupcakes to fill each cupcake with whipped cream; just place cut portion back on top of cupcake after filling).

2. Using a pastry bag lined with flat round pastry tip, line 1 half of the bag with white colored frosting & other half of the bag with the orange colored frosting. Make sure that when you push down on the frosting both the white & orange land in equidistant spots so they both pipe out together when pressing on the pastry bag.

3. Frost each cupcake as desired. Decorate with orange slices (candied or real slices from an orange).

