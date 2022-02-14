Once known as a Poor Man’s Meal and is now one of the most known and loved meals around the world…

(Good Things Utah) This dish is a traditional vegetable stew that was once known as a poor man’s meal but is now one of the most known and loved around the world. Learn how to make Ratatouille with Kiana Williams!
Ingredients:
- Avocado oil
- 1/2 Sweet onion
- 1/2 Red onion
- 4 Garlic cloves
- Paprika
- Fresh thyme
- Tomatoes sauce
- Fresh Basil
- 1/4 Cup heavy cream
- 2-4 Zucchinis (green, yellow)
- 1 S Eggplant
- 2 L Tomatoes
- Fresh Mozzarella slices
- Parmesan
- Feta
Directions:
- Preheat oven 375 F.
- Dice sweet onion, red onion and mince garlic cloves.
- In medium pan add oil, onions and cloves. Cook until browned.
- Medium heat, stir occasionally and add in paprika, thyme, basil and sauce and heavy cream.
- Add mixture into bottom of baking dish.
- Slice zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes and Mozzarella.
- Stack and place on-top of sauce. Sprinkle with salt, pepper.
- Uncovered, bake for 45-50 minutes.
- Garnish with feta, Parmesan, and basil.
Serve hot and enjoy !
Find Kiana Williams on Instagram or her website.