Once known as a Poor Man’s Meal and is now one of the most known and loved meals around the world…

(Good Things Utah) This dish is a traditional vegetable stew that was once known as a poor man’s meal but is now one of the most known and loved around the world. Learn how to make Ratatouille with Kiana Williams!

Ingredients:

Avocado oil

1/2 Sweet onion

1/2 Red onion

4 Garlic cloves

Paprika

Fresh thyme

Tomatoes sauce

Fresh Basil

1/4 Cup heavy cream

2-4 Zucchinis (green, yellow)

1 S Eggplant

2 L Tomatoes

Fresh Mozzarella slices

Parmesan

Feta

Directions:

Preheat oven 375 F. Dice sweet onion, red onion and mince garlic cloves. In medium pan add oil, onions and cloves. Cook until browned. Medium heat, stir occasionally and add in paprika, thyme, basil and sauce and heavy cream. Add mixture into bottom of baking dish. Slice zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes and Mozzarella. Stack and place on-top of sauce. Sprinkle with salt, pepper. Uncovered, bake for 45-50 minutes. Garnish with feta, Parmesan, and basil.

Serve hot and enjoy !

Find Kiana Williams on Instagram or her website.