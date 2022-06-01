(Good Things Utah) GTU Producer Savvy, showed us how to make this recipe for No Churn Banana Pie Ice Cream to cool down this summer!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened
- condensed milk
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup mashed banana
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup coarsely crushed NILLA Wafers, plus more for topping
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, whip cream at high speed until soft peaks form.
- In a large bowl, beat sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, banana, and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold in whipped cream until well combined.
- Fold in crushed wafers. Transfer mixture to a freezable container, allowing room for expansion. Sprinkle additional wafers on top. Freeze for 8 hours or until firm.
You can learn more about this delicious recipe from Christy Denny, The Girl who ate everything on her Blog!