(Good Things Utah) GTU Producer Savvy, showed us how to make this recipe for No Churn Banana Pie Ice Cream to cool down this summer!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened
  • condensed milk
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup mashed banana
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup coarsely crushed NILLA Wafers, plus more for topping

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, whip cream at high speed until soft peaks form.
  • In a large bowl, beat sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, banana, and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold in whipped cream until well combined.
  • Fold in crushed wafers. Transfer mixture to a freezable container, allowing room for expansion. Sprinkle additional wafers on top. Freeze for 8 hours or until firm.

You can learn more about this delicious recipe from Christy Denny, The Girl who ate everything on her Blog!

