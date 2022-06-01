(Good Things Utah) GTU Producer Savvy, showed us how to make this recipe for No Churn Banana Pie Ice Cream to cool down this summer!

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened

condensed milk

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup mashed banana

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup coarsely crushed NILLA Wafers, plus more for topping

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whip cream at high speed until soft peaks form.

In a large bowl, beat sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, banana, and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold in whipped cream until well combined.

Fold in crushed wafers. Transfer mixture to a freezable container, allowing room for expansion. Sprinkle additional wafers on top. Freeze for 8 hours or until firm.

You can learn more about this delicious recipe from Christy Denny, The Girl who ate everything on her Blog!