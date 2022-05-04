(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is showing off her recipe for No-Bake Monkey Bites.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter, 1 Stick 
  • 2 cups Erythritol Sweetener 
  • 1/2 cup Almond Milk 
  • 4 TBSP Unsweetened Cocoa 
  • 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter 
  • 3 cups Oats 
  • 2 TSP Vanilla Extract 

Directions:

  • In a medium saucepan, add butter, sweetener, milk, and cocoa. Place on medium heat .
  • While waiting for the mixture to boil, measure out peanut butter, oats, and vanilla (once the pot is boiling the process is quick)
  • Next, bring the saucepan to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, Remove from heat immediately. 
  • Add in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla – stir. 
  • Once mixed evenly, drop spoon full-sized bites onto lined wax paper. 
  • Let cool / harden for 30 minutes or until set. 

Print this recipe for your records

