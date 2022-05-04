(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is showing off her recipe for No-Bake Monkey Bites.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Unsalted Butter, 1 Stick

2 cups Erythritol Sweetener

1/2 cup Almond Milk

4 TBSP Unsweetened Cocoa

1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

3 cups Oats

2 TSP Vanilla Extract

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, add butter, sweetener, milk, and cocoa. Place on medium heat .

While waiting for the mixture to boil, measure out peanut butter, oats, and vanilla (once the pot is boiling the process is quick)

Next, bring the saucepan to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, Remove from heat immediately.

Add in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla – stir.

Once mixed evenly, drop spoon full-sized bites onto lined wax paper.

Let cool / harden for 30 minutes or until set.

Print this recipe for your records and head on over and visit Kianna Williams on her website for more recipes!