(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is showing off her recipe for No-Bake Monkey Bites.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter, 1 Stick
- 2 cups Erythritol Sweetener
- 1/2 cup Almond Milk
- 4 TBSP Unsweetened Cocoa
- 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
- 3 cups Oats
- 2 TSP Vanilla Extract
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, add butter, sweetener, milk, and cocoa. Place on medium heat .
- While waiting for the mixture to boil, measure out peanut butter, oats, and vanilla (once the pot is boiling the process is quick)
- Next, bring the saucepan to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, Remove from heat immediately.
- Add in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla – stir.
- Once mixed evenly, drop spoon full-sized bites onto lined wax paper.
- Let cool / harden for 30 minutes or until set.
Print this recipe for your records and head on over and visit Kianna Williams on her website for more recipes!