(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane is in the kitchen with Nicea and they’re cooking up a food that is best known as a comfort food around the world but especially in the US or anyone who grew up in New England.
According to Merriam Webster dictionary the official definition of chowder is: a soup or stew of seafood (such as clams or fish) usually made with milk or tomatoes, salt pork, onions, and other vegetables (such as potatoes)!
Maybe you have a family recipe that has been passed down through generations, or maybe you’re looking for one. Either way, let’s take a look at Randy’s recipe below, don’t forget to print and try this one out!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups diced potatoes
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 13 oz of minced clams with juice. (each can is 6 1/2 oz)
- 1 cup additional clam juice
- 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- 3/4 cup of butter
- 3/4 cup of flour
- 4 cups of half and half
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Place potatoes, onions, and celery into a large saucepan
- Drain and reserve the juice from cans of clams and pour the juice into the saucepan with veggies
- Add the additional clam juice to the pan of veggies until veggies are barely covered
- Simmer over medium heat covered until veggies are slightly tender. Do not overcook
- Add butter to a different medium saucepan and heat over medium until fully melted
- Add the flour and salt to the butter and combine using a whisk, cook for at least 2 mins
- Slowly add the half and half to the butter-flour mixture, and Cook over medium to high heat, whisking constantly until smooth and thickened, approx. 3 – 5 mins
- Add the full contents of one saucepan into the other combining the veggies and cream mixture with each other.
- Add the clams, and vinegar to the mixture.
- Cook over medium heat until heated throughout. Do not bring to a boil.
- Season to taste
