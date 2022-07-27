(Good Things Utah) Randy Crane is in the kitchen with Nicea and they’re cooking up a food that is best known as a comfort food around the world but especially in the US or anyone who grew up in New England.

According to Merriam Webster dictionary the official definition of chowder is: a soup or stew of seafood (such as clams or fish) usually made with milk or tomatoes, salt pork, onions, and other vegetables (such as potatoes)!

Maybe you have a family recipe that has been passed down through generations, or maybe you’re looking for one. Either way, let’s take a look at Randy’s recipe below, don’t forget to print and try this one out!

Ingredients:

2 cups diced potatoes

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced yellow onion

13 oz of minced clams with juice. (each can is 6 1/2 oz)

1 cup additional clam juice

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

3/4 cup of butter

3/4 cup of flour

4 cups of half and half

2 teaspoons of salt

Pepper to taste

Directions:

Place potatoes, onions, and celery into a large saucepan

Drain and reserve the juice from cans of clams and pour the juice into the saucepan with veggies

Add the additional clam juice to the pan of veggies until veggies are barely covered

Simmer over medium heat covered until veggies are slightly tender. Do not overcook

Add butter to a different medium saucepan and heat over medium until fully melted

Add the flour and salt to the butter and combine using a whisk, cook for at least 2 mins

Slowly add the half and half to the butter-flour mixture, and Cook over medium to high heat, whisking constantly until smooth and thickened, approx. 3 – 5 mins

Add the full contents of one saucepan into the other combining the veggies and cream mixture with each other.

Add the clams, and vinegar to the mixture.

Cook over medium heat until heated throughout. Do not bring to a boil.

Season to taste

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE and then visit Randy on Instagram for more delicious recipes and information!