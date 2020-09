Vessel Kitchen is turning four, and we're celebrating with head chef and partner Roe'e Levy in our kitchen making mouth-watering roasted brussel sprouts. Vessel has been called Utah’s favorite spot for locally sourced, freshly made, and ever-changing dishes!

After setting up shop in Park City just four years ago, in hopes of bringing a new style of dining to the community they love, Co-Founders Nick Gradinger, Brian Reeder, and Executive Chef Roe’e Levy are thrilled with the reception and loyalty their passion project has received.