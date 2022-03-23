(Good Things Utah) Today in Studio we have Chef Casey Bowthorpe with Harmons showing a yummy spin on the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich!

Prep Time: 1 day 15 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Total: 1 day 35 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Boneless Skinless Chicken thighs

1 Quart Buttermilk, divided

1 tsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp Old Bay

1 tsp Onion Powder

½ tsp Celery Salt

½ tsp Pepper

½ tsp Dried Oregano

½ tsp Dried Tarragon

½ tsp Dried Basil

½ tsp Dried Thyme

½ tsp Salt

1 Egg

1 Cup Flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

Frying Oil

4 Hamburger Buns

Mayonnaise

Hot Honey

Pickles

Cole Slaw (store bought or homemade)

Directions:

Marinate the chicken in 3 cups buttermilk, reserve 1 cup of buttermilk for breading, for 24 hours. In a small bowl combine all of the spices and salt and mix together.

After the chicken is marinated, remove from the buttermilk, and let drain off.

Heat enough oil to deep fry to 350°.

In a medium bowl combine the 1 cup reserved buttermilk and egg. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Season the chicken with the spice mixture. Dredge the chicken in the flour, then in the egg, then back to the flour. After the second coating of flour, fry until an internal temp of 165°. Remove from oil and let drain on a paper towel lined pan.

Assemble the sandwich on a bun with mayo, drizzle of hot honey, pickles and slaw.

