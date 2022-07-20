(Good Things Utah) Today we have Matt Parks, Executive Chef/Owner along with Rosalba Dominguez, Creative Director/Owner from Table22 on the show showing us how to make our own Muhammara and Za’Atar Pita Chips!!

Muhammara Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 Roasted red pepper
  • 1.5 c Toasted walnuts
  • 2-3 Green onions 
  • 1 Lemon juice
  • 4T Pomegranate molasses 
  • .75 c Bread crumbs
  • 1 T Olive oil (garnish)
  • Feta (garnish)
  • Salt to taste 

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Toast walnuts for 3-5 min or until fragrant, allow a few min to cool. add everything to a food processor up to the olive oil and feta, and blend until smooth.
  • At this point it should have the consistency of hummus.
  • Transfer to a container and chill.
  • To serve, put a few large spoonfuls onto a plate and spread out a little, like a kid playing with his mashed potatoes.
  • Garnish with olive oil and crumbled feta, serve with pita chips and fresh veggies.

Za’Atar Pita Chips Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Pita bread
  • Za’atar seasoning
  • Salt
  • Olive oil 

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 
  • Cut pita into triangles and lay flat on a cookie sheet with parchment paper. 
  • Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, add za’atar and bake for 10-12 min or until toasted. 
  • Enjoy!

To learn more about Table22, check them out on Social Media or visit their website.

Facebook. Instagram. YouTube.

More Healthy Recipes

Salad Recipes

Soup Recipes

GTU Recipes

Sign Up For Weekly Recipes