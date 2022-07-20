(Good Things Utah) Today we have Matt Parks, Executive Chef/Owner along with Rosalba Dominguez, Creative Director/Owner from Table22 on the show showing us how to make our own Muhammara and Za’Atar Pita Chips!!
Muhammara Recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 Roasted red pepper
- 1.5 c Toasted walnuts
- 2-3 Green onions
- 1 Lemon juice
- 4T Pomegranate molasses
- .75 c Bread crumbs
- 1 T Olive oil (garnish)
- Feta (garnish)
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Toast walnuts for 3-5 min or until fragrant, allow a few min to cool. add everything to a food processor up to the olive oil and feta, and blend until smooth.
- At this point it should have the consistency of hummus.
- Transfer to a container and chill.
- To serve, put a few large spoonfuls onto a plate and spread out a little, like a kid playing with his mashed potatoes.
- Garnish with olive oil and crumbled feta, serve with pita chips and fresh veggies.
Za’Atar Pita Chips Recipe
Ingredients:
- Pita bread
- Za’atar seasoning
- Salt
- Olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut pita into triangles and lay flat on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, add za’atar and bake for 10-12 min or until toasted.
- Enjoy!
To learn more about Table22, check them out on Social Media or visit their website.