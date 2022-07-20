(Good Things Utah) Today we have Matt Parks, Executive Chef/Owner along with Rosalba Dominguez, Creative Director/Owner from Table22 on the show showing us how to make our own Muhammara and Za’Atar Pita Chips!!

Muhammara Recipe

Ingredients:

4 Roasted red pepper

1.5 c Toasted walnuts

2-3 Green onions

1 Lemon juice

4T Pomegranate molasses

.75 c Bread crumbs

1 T Olive oil (garnish)

Feta (garnish)

Salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Toast walnuts for 3-5 min or until fragrant, allow a few min to cool. add everything to a food processor up to the olive oil and feta, and blend until smooth.

At this point it should have the consistency of hummus.

Transfer to a container and chill.

To serve, put a few large spoonfuls onto a plate and spread out a little, like a kid playing with his mashed potatoes.

Garnish with olive oil and crumbled feta, serve with pita chips and fresh veggies.

Za’Atar Pita Chips Recipe

Ingredients:

Pita bread

Za’atar seasoning

Salt

Olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut pita into triangles and lay flat on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, add za’atar and bake for 10-12 min or until toasted.

Enjoy!

