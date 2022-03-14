(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make this crusty loaf of bread after it’s been transformed into cheesy, buttery, garlic perfection!

Ingredients:

1 loaf crusty artisan or sourdough bread

1 stick (half cup) butter

6 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 cups shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Using a serrated knife, slice bread from the top in a crosshatch pattern, every inch or so, making sure not to slice through the bottom of the loaf.

Add butter and garlic to a small saucepan over low heat. Cook until butter is melted. Remove from heat and stir in parsley.

Place bread on top of a large sheet of foil (non-stick is best) then place on a baking sheet.

Carefully pour butter mixture over the bread using fingers to open up sections and a brush to distribute more evenly.

Add mozzarella in-between sections and over the top.

Wrap the bread completely in foil and bake for 20 minutes.

Open up the foil then bake for 5-10 more minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Let sit a few minutes then serve.

Learn more about Charlotte Hancey and get more of these delicious recipes by visiting her blog or Instagram!