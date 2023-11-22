SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A savory recipe suggestion from the Utah Beef Council. Create a burst of flavors with this moo shu beef wrap recipe.

Moo Shu Beef:

1 pound beef Flank Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick

1/2 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms (optional)

3 cups packaged coleslaw mix

2/3 cup sliced green onions

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water

8 medium whole wheat flour tortillas

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

Marinade:

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Cooking:

Soak mushrooms in 1 cup hot water 20 minutes or until softened. Drain well; remove and discard stems. Cut caps into thin strips.

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into thin strips. Stack 3 or 4 strips at a time; cut lengthwise in half. Combine marinade ingredients in large bowl. Add beef; toss. Refrigerate 20 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless or 1 beef Top Round Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick, for beef Flank Steak.

Drain beef, discarding marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove. Repeat with remaining beef. Combine beef, mushrooms, coleslaw mix, green onions and cornstarch mixture in skillet. Cook and stir until sauce is thickened and bubbly.

Spread hoisin sauce on tortillas; spoon beef mixture down center. Fold bottom edge over filling; fold right and left sides to center, overlapping.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

