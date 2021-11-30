Mixed Winter Green Salad

(Good Things Utah) – Creating your own bloody mary bar at home is far easier than it sounds. DIY bloody mary bars are the perfect brunch treat.

Ingredients

1 each small head of Radicchio (thick julienne)

1 cup Brussel Sprouts (shaved or leaves)

1 each head of Frisee (trim top and bottom)

2 each bunch Curly and/or Black Kale (thick julienne)

1 cup Marcona Almonds (rough chopped)

1/4 # Manchego Cheese (shaved with a vegetable peeler)

2 ea Moutian Rose Apples or other favorite apple varietal (sliced thin wedges)

Warm Sherry Vinaigrette

1/4 # Slab Bacon (cut into lardons)

2 ea Shallots (small diced)

1 Cup Sherry Vinegar

1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Stick Butter (cut into cubes)

1/4 Cup Parsley (rough chopped)

Directions

Greens- Cut all of your greens and mix them in a bowl and set them aside.

Vinaigrette- Put the bacon in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring often so the bacon doesn’t burn, until the fat begins to render and lardons are crispy. Remove bacon leaving fat in the pan. Add the shallots and cook until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add the sherry

vinegar and bring to a simmer, add your sugar and cook for 2 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and let cool for 1 to 2 minutes. add your crispy bacon and parsley to the mixture and whisk in the butter.

Salad- Pour the desired amount of dressing over your winter greens season with salt and pepper and toss. Top the salad with almonds, manchego, and apples.

Chef: Justin Nielson | Instagram: @801cheflife