Mississippi Mud Pie

Angie Ehrenzweig is a corporate chef who tells us empanadas aren't nearly as intimidating as they look! This is the perfect time of year to try your hand at this recipe and be ready to wow your guests this upcoming holiday season. To book a private or group cooking class, you can reach Angie at:801-787-0271 aehrenzweig@gmail.com

Angie tells us this is one of the most popular Mexican dishes! The recipe of the dough is very easy to make, and the filling can be made with whatever you have on hand. The empanada dough is similar to a pie dough, and is made with cold butter, cold water, flour and egg. It comes out perfectly flakey, crispy and golden brown! They can be stuffed with ground beef, ham and cheese, pineapple jam or dulce de leche.