Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Cake recipe by Lindy Davies (@lindy_davies)

Ingredients: 
Cake:

  • 2 Cups       Flour
  • 1 1/2 Cup   Sugar
  • 1/2 Cup      Brown Sugar 
  • 1 1/2 Cup   Cocoa Powder
  • 2 tsp.          Baking Powder
  • 2 tsp.          Baking Soda
  • 1 tsp.          Salt
  • 3/4 Cup      Vegetable oil
  • 3                 Eggs
  • 2 tsp.          Vanilla
  • 6 T.             Milk
  • 1/2 Cup      Sour Cream
  • 3/4 Cup      Boiling Water
  • 1 10 oz       Bag of Marshmallows

Frosting:

  • 2                  Sticks of Butter
  • 1/2 Cup       Cocoa Powder
  • 1/2 Cup       Milk
  • 4 tsp.           Vanilla
  • 4-5 Cups      Powdered Sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish.
  2. In a large mixing bowl combine the dry ingredients: flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  3. Add oil, eggs, vanilla, milk and sour cream.  Mix well.  Carefully add the boiling water and mix.
  4. Pour batter into the prepared pan.  Bake for 30 minutes.
  5. Remove cake from oven and sprinkle marshmallows all over, completely covering it.
  6. Return to the oven and bake for 3-5 mins
  7. Allow the cake to cool completely before drizzling frosting on top.

Frosting:

  1. Melt butter in a small saucepan, add milk and cocoa powder and whisk well.  Cook for 3-5 minutes stirring constantly
  2. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and powdered sugar.  Use an electric mixer to make the frosting smooth.
  3. Drizzle warm frosting immediately over the cake.  Refrigerate the cake for 30 minutes or until the frosting has set.  Remove from the refrigerator and store at room temperature.
Deena Manzanares
