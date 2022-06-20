(Good Things Utah) Savory and crispy, Jessica Hicks (@booksandchow) shared this recipe for Miracle Bread — straight from the pages of We Are Not Like Them.
To download this recipe for print, click the link here.
Miracle Bread
(from We Are Not Like Them)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 slice of bread
- Butter
- Brown sugar
- Bacon pieces
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the griddle pan to medium heat.
- Spread butter on both sides of the bread.
- Press brown sugar into butter on one side and place in buttered hot pan sugar side down.
- Press more brown sugar into the top side.
- Cook until sugar is caramelized then flip and do it again.
- After you slide it onto a plate, add bacon!