(Good Things Utah) Savory and crispy, Jessica Hicks (@booksandchow) shared this recipe for Miracle Bread — straight from the pages of We Are Not Like Them.

To download this recipe for print, click the link here.

Miracle Bread

(from We Are Not Like Them)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 slice of bread
  • Butter
  • Brown sugar
  • Bacon pieces

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the griddle pan to medium heat.
  2. Spread butter on both sides of the bread.
  3. Press brown sugar into butter on one side and place in buttered hot pan sugar side down.
  4. Press more brown sugar into the top side.
  5. Cook until sugar is caramelized then flip and do it again.
  6. After you slide it onto a plate, add bacon! 