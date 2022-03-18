(Good Things Utah) Chef Nettie Frank is in the studio showing her easy and delicious menu for Mint Juleps! A great alternative to any other “Green Drink” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
Ingredients:
- Mint simple Syrup
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- Mint Julep
- 3/4 cup limeade
- 1/2 cup lemonade
- 3 tbsp. Mint Simple Syrup
- Crushed ice
Directions:
- Mint Simple Syrup
- Combine the sugar and water in a small sauce pan. Add the mint leaves and muddle (crush them) to extract the mint juices.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Mint Julep
- Combine limeade, lemonade and Mint Simple Syrup in a large glass filled with crushed ice.
- If desired, garnish with a lemon wedge, mint leaves and a straw.
If you’d like additional recipes from Chef Nettie Frank, you can visit her website!