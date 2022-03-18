(Good Things Utah) Chef Nettie Frank is in the studio showing her easy and delicious menu for Mint Juleps! A great alternative to any other “Green Drink” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients:

  • Mint simple Syrup
    • 1/2 cup water
    • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
    • 1 cup fresh mint leaves
  • Mint Julep
    • 3/4 cup limeade
    • 1/2 cup lemonade
    • 3 tbsp. Mint Simple Syrup
    • Crushed ice

Directions:

  • Mint Simple Syrup
    1. Combine the sugar and water in a small sauce pan. Add the mint leaves and muddle (crush them) to extract the mint juices.
    2. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool completely.
  • Mint Julep
    1. Combine limeade, lemonade and Mint Simple Syrup in a large glass filled with crushed ice.
    2. If desired, garnish with a lemon wedge, mint leaves and a straw.

If you’d like additional recipes from Chef Nettie Frank, you can visit her website!