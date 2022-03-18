(Good Things Utah) Chef Nettie Frank is in the studio showing her easy and delicious menu for Mint Juleps! A great alternative to any other “Green Drink” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients:

Mint simple Syrup 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1 cup fresh mint leaves

Mint Julep 3/4 cup limeade 1/2 cup lemonade 3 tbsp. Mint Simple Syrup Crushed ice



Directions:

Mint Simple Syrup Combine the sugar and water in a small sauce pan. Add the mint leaves and muddle (crush them) to extract the mint juices. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool completely.

Mint Julep Combine limeade, lemonade and Mint Simple Syrup in a large glass filled with crushed ice. If desired, garnish with a lemon wedge, mint leaves and a straw.



If you’d like additional recipes from Chef Nettie Frank, you can visit her website!