(Good Things Utah) Alondra Loex with foodieutah on Instagram and TikTok showed Nicea this morning a delicious recipe!

Ingredients:

2 Cups of prepared Diced Cactus

2 Roma Tomatoes (Chopped)

1 White Onion (Chopped)

1 Lime

¼ Cup of Cilantro

1 Jalapeno

1 tsp Salt

Directions:

Serves two

Preparing the Cactus:

Boil a pot of water and when it starts boiling make sure to add the Cactus. Make sure to add

plenty of water to cook the cactus.

Cook the cactus with salt and half of a white onion

Mix in a bowl the Cactus, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and Jalapeno.

Add your Salt and Lime.

Mix everything and you’re done

Print this recipe for your records HERE.

Follow Alondra at FoodieUtah on Instagram and TikTok!

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

*Sponsored Content.