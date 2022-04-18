(Good Things Utah) Alondra Loex with foodieutah on Instagram and TikTok showed Nicea this morning a delicious recipe!
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups of prepared Diced Cactus
- 2 Roma Tomatoes (Chopped)
- 1 White Onion (Chopped)
- 1 Lime
- ¼ Cup of Cilantro
- 1 Jalapeno
- 1 tsp Salt
Directions:
- Serves two
- Preparing the Cactus:
- Boil a pot of water and when it starts boiling make sure to add the Cactus. Make sure to add
- plenty of water to cook the cactus.
- Cook the cactus with salt and half of a white onion
- Mix in a bowl the Cactus, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and Jalapeno.
- Add your Salt and Lime.
- Mix everything and you’re done
