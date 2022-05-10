(Good Things Utah) Deena and Nicea took a trip to learn and explore the Moab area. They’ve been talking to Executive Chef Chris Park with The Cowboy Grill at Red Cliffs Lodge.

Today, Chef Chris will be cooking up his local Steelhead Trout dish with charred cactus relish and Tomatoes. If you’d like to follow along, here are the ingredients you’ll need:

1 8-9 oz. Fillet of Steelhead Trout, cut in half

2 1/4″ slices of varied Heirloom Tomato

1 Sweet Pea Shoot (Garnish)

Pinch of Salt/Pepper for the Steelhead & Heirloom Tomato’s

2 Tbsps. blend oil, for Searing the Trout

2 Cups rough chopped Kalamata Relish

1 Cactus Petal, Will Char live and cut

1 Shallot, Fine Julienned

Juice of 1 Lemon

1 Tbsp. blend oil

1 Sprig of thyme, Minced

Pinch of Salt/Pepper

Make sure you save the link and follow along as Chef Chris shows all of his pro tips and tricks to make this fabulous dish!

The other option of course is that you can head down to Red Cliffs Lodge and visit the Cowboy Grill and have it made for you!

