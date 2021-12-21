Make this Yummy Eggnog Bread as a gift for friends or coworkers!

UTAH (ABC4) - The U.S. population growth had its lowest rate since the nation’s founding in 2021, with a growth of only 0.1%, as the coronavirus curbed immigration, slowed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite the historic lows, states in the West saw the biggest growth, with Idaho growing by almost 3%, and Utah and Montana each seeing population increases of 1.7%.

The Bureau is attributing the extremely slow growth rate to the pandemic, saying that it exacerbated the already slow growth rate that's been seen in recent years. Likewise, the slowest growth rate in the 20th century was from 1918-1919 due to the influenza pandemic and World War I.