Make this Yummy Eggnog Bread as a gift for friends or coworkers!

(Good Things Utah) Nicea and Lindsey are in the Kitchen today showing how to make Eggnog Bread and showing off their Ugly Christmas Sweaters! Make sure to take a look and then head to your own kitchen to make this recipe!
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups of flour
- 2 1/2 tsp of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup of Southern Comfort vanilla spice eggnog
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of butter, melted
- 2 tsp of rum or rum extract
- 2 tsp of vanilla
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon & nutmeg.
- In a medium bowl whip the eggs, eggnog, sugar, butter, rum & vanilla. Pour into dry ingredients & combine.
- Pour into a greased bread pan, (This recipe can be divided into 2-3 mini loaf pans). Bake at 350* for 35-40 minutes.