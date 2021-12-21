Make this Yummy Eggnog Bread as a gift for friends or coworkers!

GTU Recipes

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Nicea and Lindsey are in the Kitchen today showing how to make Eggnog Bread and showing off their Ugly Christmas Sweaters! Make sure to take a look and then head to your own kitchen to make this recipe!

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/4 cups of flour
  • 2 1/2 tsp of baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp of salt
  • 1/2 tsp of cinnamon 
  • 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup of Southern Comfort vanilla spice eggnog 
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 cup of butter, melted
  • 2 tsp of rum or rum extract
  • 2 tsp of vanilla 

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon & nutmeg. 
  2. In a medium bowl whip the eggs, eggnog, sugar, butter, rum & vanilla. Pour into dry ingredients & combine. 
  3. Pour into a greased bread pan, (This recipe can be divided into 2-3 mini loaf pans).  Bake at 350* for 35-40 minutes. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors