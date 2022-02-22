Make this sweet and savory treat that everyone will enjoy for your next get together!

(Good Things Utah) Nakia Armstrong is a fantastic cook and lady who shares all of her inspiration on Gonna Eat That? Online but today we are lucky enough to have her show us how to make Sweet and Savory Mini Galettes!

Ingredients:

DOUGH : 1 ¼ cup all-purpose gluten-free flour with xanthan gum 2 tablespoons granulated sugar ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ cup unsalted butter, chopped and chilled ¼ cup shortening, chilled 1 large egg ¼ teaspoon apple cider vinegar about 3 tablespoons ice cold water

: FILLINGS: 1 package frozen cherries 1 Tbsp. sugar 2 Tbsp. corn starch 2 tsp lemon juice 1 10 oz. frozen package spinach, thawed and drained 1 package diya mozzarella cheese 1/2 tsp garlic powder 1/2 tsp onion powder 1 tomato, sliced



Dough:

Put all ingredients in stand mixer. Use paddle attachment.

Mixed until all is combined.

Turn on to a gf flour dusted tabletop

Knead until smooth, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

Roll out chilled dough into a rectangle. Cut into 6 x 6 squares

Take about 2-3 tablespoon filling and put in center of square.

Turn up sides to hold filling in.

Brush egg wash on edges.

Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serve savory with salad or sweet with dollop of whipped cream.

Learn more about Nakia Armstrong by visiting her on Instagram or Facebook.