Make this romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day for the woman in your life. She will be so impressed!

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Steve Ulibarri, Executive Chef with Cuisine Unlimited Catering and Special Events in the kitchen cooking up the ladies a recipe that they’re going to love! Have you thought about making a special dinner at home for the woman in your life? Try this one for Chicken Wellington out, she will be so impressed!
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 1 T water
- 1 lb. skinless boneless chicken breast halves (4 breast halves)
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 T butter
- 1 oz. sliced mushrooms (about 3/4 cup)
- onion (medium, finely chopped, about 1/2 cup)
- fresh parsley
- 8 ounces Brie cheese
- 1 T Dijon-style mustard
- Flour (as needed all-purpose)
- 1 package puff pastry sheets (package, 1 sheet, thawed)
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 400°F.
- Beat the egg and water in a small bowl with a fork.
- Season the chicken with thyme and black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 10 minutes or until well browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the skillet. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Heat the remaining butter in the skillet. Add the mushrooms and onion and cook until they’re tender and the liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in the parsley.
- Sprinkle the work surface with flour. Unfold the pastry on the work surface. Roll the pastry sheet into a 14-inch square. Cut into 4 (7-inch) squares. Spoon about 1 tablespoon mushroom mixture on each square. Top with the chicken. Add 1 oz. sliced brie cheese on top of the chicken. Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg mixture. Fold the corners of the pastries up over the chicken and press to seal.
- Place the pastries seam-side down onto a baking sheet. Brush with the egg mixture.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the pastries are golden brown & the chicken temperature reaches 165 degrees