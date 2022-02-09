Make this romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day for the woman in your life. She will be so impressed!

UTAH (ABC4) - Utah is known far and wide for our vast array of outdoor activities and beautiful, natural locations — from the red rocks of Southern Utah to the snowy peaks of the Wasatch. With ample evidence that spending time in nature is a prime stress reliever, it may be surprising for Utahns to learn that in a recent report, our state ranked as the sixth most stressed.

The report, conducted and published by William Russell, analyzed six factors — LGBTQ+ safety rating, suicide rates per 100,000 residents, cost of living, CO2 gas emissions from large facilities, average air quality, and percent of land made up of State and National Parks, to determine total stress level. According to these metrics, the report determined Texas to be the most stressed state, and Delaware to be the least.