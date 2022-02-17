Make these Chocolate Cherry Brownies a family favorite of yours too!

(Good Things Utah) Mary Susan Jenkins with Baking it Beautiful is in the kitchen with Nicea and she is making a family favorite of hers that has been passed down through generations.
Ingredients:
- 10 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 TBS vanilla
- 3/4 cups flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 1 large can cherry pie filling
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- Grease a 8×8 pan and set aside.
- In a microwavable bowl, melt butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips in 45 second intervals. Heat until completely melted.
- Add in sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Stir until combined.
- Add dry ingredients and mix.
- Pour the entire can of cherry pie filling into the 8×8 pan.
- Cover the cherries with the brownie batter.
- Pour into the greased pan and bake for 40-45 minutes.
- Serve alone or with whipped cream or ice cream
For more updates and treats from Jenkins, follow her on Instagram or visit her website.