Make these Chocolate Cherry Brownies a family favorite of yours too!

(Good Things Utah) Mary Susan Jenkins with Baking it Beautiful is in the kitchen with Nicea and she is making a family favorite of hers that has been passed down through generations.

Ingredients:

10 tbsp butter, melted

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 TBS vanilla

3/4 cups flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 large can cherry pie filling

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Grease a 8×8 pan and set aside.

In a microwavable bowl, melt butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips in 45 second intervals. Heat until completely melted.

Add in sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Stir until combined.

Add dry ingredients and mix.

Pour the entire can of cherry pie filling into the 8×8 pan.

Cover the cherries with the brownie batter.

Pour into the greased pan and bake for 40-45 minutes.

Serve alone or with whipped cream or ice cream

For more updates and treats from Jenkins, follow her on Instagram or visit her website.