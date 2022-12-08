Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today on Good Things Utah we are excited to have one of our contest winners here to show off her recipe for Holiday Tree-Shaped Cheese Ball from Neva Fels!
Ingredients
- 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (16 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons basil pesto
- 1 tablespoon grated onion
- 1/4 teaspoon yellow mustard
- Red pepper sauce
- 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley or cilantro
- 1/4 cup pine nuts or sliced almonds
- 2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper
- Piece of lemon peel, if desired
- Assorted crackers, if desired
Directions:
- Stir together cream cheese and Cheddar cheese; divide in half. Stir pesto into 1 half; stir onion, mustard, and 2 or 3 drops of pepper sauce into the other half.
- Cover each half; refrigerate about 4 hours or until firm enough to shape.
- Place cheese mixtures on cookie sheet.
- Shape each half into cone shape to look like a pine tree.
- If desired, wrap each tree, label and freeze up to 1 month.
- Twelve hours before serving, remove trees from freezer.
- Thaw in wrapper in refrigerator.
- Just before serving, roll unwrapped trees in parsley, pressing it evenly onto trees.
- Press pine nuts onto trees in string form for garland.
- Press bell pepper pieces onto trees for ornaments.
- Top each tree with star shape cut from lemon peel.
- Serve with crackers.
Print the recipe and then you can visit the Cache Valley Creamery website and find a store where you can pick up all your ingredients.
