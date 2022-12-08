Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today on Good Things Utah we are excited to have one of our contest winners here to show off her recipe for Holiday Tree-Shaped Cheese Ball from Neva Fels!

Ingredients

  • 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (16 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons basil pesto
  • 1 tablespoon grated onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • Red pepper sauce
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley or cilantro
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts or sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper
  • Piece of lemon peel, if desired
  • Assorted crackers, if desired

Directions:

  • Stir together cream cheese and Cheddar cheese; divide in half. Stir pesto into 1 half; stir onion, mustard, and 2 or 3 drops of pepper sauce into the other half.
  • Cover each half; refrigerate about 4 hours or until firm enough to shape.
  • Place cheese mixtures on cookie sheet.
  • Shape each half into cone shape to look like a pine tree.
  • If desired, wrap each tree, label and freeze up to 1 month.
  • Twelve hours before serving, remove trees from freezer.
  • Thaw in wrapper in refrigerator.
  • Just before serving, roll unwrapped trees in parsley, pressing it evenly onto trees.
  • Press pine nuts onto trees in string form for garland.
  • Press bell pepper pieces onto trees for ornaments.
  • Top each tree with star shape cut from lemon peel.
  • Serve with crackers.

*Sponsored Content.