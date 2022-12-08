Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today on Good Things Utah we are excited to have one of our contest winners here to show off her recipe for Holiday Tree-Shaped Cheese Ball from Neva Fels!

Ingredients

3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened 4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (16 ounces)

cups shredded Cheddar cheese (16 ounces) 2 tablespoons basil pesto

tablespoons basil pesto 1 tablespoon grated onion

tablespoon grated onion 1/4 teaspoon yellow mustard

teaspoon yellow mustard Red pepper sauce

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley or cilantro

cup finely chopped parsley or cilantro 1/4 cup pine nuts or sliced almonds

cup pine nuts or sliced almonds 2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper

tablespoons chopped red bell pepper Piece of lemon peel, if desired

Assorted crackers, if desired

Directions:

Stir together cream cheese and Cheddar cheese; divide in half. Stir pesto into 1 half; stir onion, mustard, and 2 or 3 drops of pepper sauce into the other half.

Cover each half; refrigerate about 4 hours or until firm enough to shape.

Place cheese mixtures on cookie sheet.

Shape each half into cone shape to look like a pine tree.

If desired, wrap each tree, label and freeze up to 1 month.

Twelve hours before serving, remove trees from freezer.

Thaw in wrapper in refrigerator.

Just before serving, roll unwrapped trees in parsley, pressing it evenly onto trees.

Press pine nuts onto trees in string form for garland.

Press bell pepper pieces onto trees for ornaments.

Top each tree with star shape cut from lemon peel.

Serve with crackers.

Print the recipe and then you can visit the Cache Valley Creamery website and find a store where you can pick up all your ingredients.

*Sponsored Content.