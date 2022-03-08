(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen cooking up some Lucky Shrimp Tacos! So Yummy! Grab the recipe here!

INGREDIENTS:

16 oz. Shrimp (pre-cooked)

1 1/2 Cups Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

1 1/2 Cups Coconut Flour

Misson Balance Tortillas (spinach or sun-dried tomatoes basil)

Salsa Queen dips

1. Queso 2. Jalapeño 3. Mango Salsa 4. Pico

Toppings; Cilantro, Avocado, Green onions, Lime, Cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Prep shrimp by thawing and rinsing with cool water. In separate bowl place coconut flakes and coconut flour, mix. Leaving the tail on, dip the shrimp in Salsa Queen queso or jalapeño, then coat with dry coconut mixture. Place in air fryer for 10 minutes at 370b degrees or until crisped. Remove, cool and enjoy!

