(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen cooking up some Lucky Shrimp Tacos! So Yummy! Grab the recipe here!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz. Shrimp (pre-cooked)
- 1 1/2 Cups Unsweetened Coconut Flakes
- 1 1/2 Cups Coconut Flour
- Misson Balance Tortillas (spinach or sun-dried tomatoes basil)
- Salsa Queen dips
1. Queso 2. Jalapeño 3. Mango Salsa 4. Pico
- Toppings; Cilantro, Avocado, Green onions, Lime, Cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Prep shrimp by thawing and rinsing with cool water.
- In separate bowl place coconut flakes and coconut flour, mix.
- Leaving the tail on, dip the shrimp in Salsa Queen queso or jalapeño, then coat with dry coconut mixture.
- Place in air fryer for 10 minutes at 370b degrees or until crisped.
- Remove, cool and enjoy!
You can learn more about Kianna by visiting her website.