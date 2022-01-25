Looking for something new for that Game Day get together?

(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies is in the Kitchen today showing a yummy appetizer you can make for game day or any get together. Everyone will love it and be begging for this recipe for Southern Pimento Cheese!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 8 ounce cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup pimento peppers , drained and dried, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Paprika to sprinkle 

Directions:

  1. With an electric hand mixer beat the soften cream cheese. 
  2. Add the mayonnaise, pimento peppers, garlic powder & salt, mix well. 
  3. Add the shredded cheddar cheese & mix thoroughly. 
  4. Refrigerate for 1/2 hr.
  5. When ready to serve sprinkle paprika on top.
  6. ENJOY!

