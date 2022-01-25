Looking for something new for that Game Day get together?

(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies is in the Kitchen today showing a yummy appetizer you can make for game day or any get together. Everyone will love it and be begging for this recipe for Southern Pimento Cheese!

Ingredients:

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup pimento peppers , drained and dried, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Paprika to sprinkle

Directions:

With an electric hand mixer beat the soften cream cheese. Add the mayonnaise, pimento peppers, garlic powder & salt, mix well. Add the shredded cheddar cheese & mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for 1/2 hr. When ready to serve sprinkle paprika on top. ENJOY!

For more information and recipes from Lindy Davies, visit her Instagram!