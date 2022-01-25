Looking for something new for that Game Day get together?

(Good Things Utah) Lindy Davies is in the Kitchen today showing a yummy appetizer you can make for game day or any get together. Everyone will love it and be begging for this recipe for Southern Pimento Cheese!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 8 ounce cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup pimento peppers , drained and dried, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Paprika to sprinkle
Directions:
- With an electric hand mixer beat the soften cream cheese.
- Add the mayonnaise, pimento peppers, garlic powder & salt, mix well.
- Add the shredded cheddar cheese & mix thoroughly.
- Refrigerate for 1/2 hr.
- When ready to serve sprinkle paprika on top.
- ENJOY!
