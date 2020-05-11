Looking for something good for lunch?

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us a fabulous Asian Steak Salad that is perfect for summer parties or just lunch on ABC4.

Beef is a great option to include in any meal because it not only tastes great but is also packed full of important nutrients. Beef is a great source of 10 essential nutrients like high-quality protein, zinc, iron, selenium, and B-vitamins, all of which are important for maintaining good health through all life stages.

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner also partnered with celebrity chefs to put a beefy twist on some of America’s favorite dishes.

