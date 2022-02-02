Looking for an easy and inexpensive treat to surprise the love of your life for Valentine’s Day?

(Good Things Utah) Make this gorgeous little personal cake for your partner this valentine’s day, by preparing it in an extra pretty, or personalized mug. They’ll love the indulgence of the dessert and then can add the mug to their collection.

Raspberry Ricotta Mug Cake Ingredients:

1/4 Cup all-purpose flour

3 Tablespoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 Cup whole milk ricotta cheese

1 Tablespoon canola oil

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 Tablespoons half & half, divided

9 fresh raspberries, divided

2 Tablespoons Powdered sugar

Fresh mint or basil for garnish

Preparation Instructions:

Place the flour, sugar, and baking powder into a medium-sized, microwave-safe tea or coffee mug. Mix dry ingredients with a spoon to combine.

Add the ricotta to the dry ingredients along with the oil, lemon juice, and three tablespoons of the half and half. Mix gently to combine.

Roughly chop six of the raspberries. Add them to the cake mixture and stir to incorporate.

Microwave the cake on high for 1 minute 20 seconds to 2 minutes. The cake will appear very moist but will be set.

Mix the powdered sugar with the remaining tablespoon of half & half. Drizzle over the cake before serving. Garnish with three fresh berries and a sprig of herbs if desired. Serve warm.

